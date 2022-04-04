Senator Saidu Dansadau, the chairman of the Apo legislative quarters mosque committee, announced on Monday, April 4, that Sheikh Nuru Khalid has been sacked as the Chief Imam.

Dansadau said the Imam who had been earlier suspended over his sermon on Friday, April 1, was sacked for not showing remorse. He was previously suspended for criticising the Buhari government.

The Apo legislative quarters mosque committee has sacked Sheikh Nuru Khalid as Chief Imam. Photo credits: Muhammad Basheer Salisu, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid

Source: Facebook

Here is a full letter addressed to the Islamic cleric regarding the sack:

Imam Nuru Khalid,

National Assembly Mosqu Zone E

Apo Legislators' Quarters,

Gudu District, Abuja.

Dear Imam,

LETTER OF DISENGAGEMENT FROM THE SERVICES OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MOSQUE

We regret to inform you that from today the 4th day of April 2023 (sic) you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year.

Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behavior.

Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that your are not remorseful, NOT to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances. Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to larger interest of the country or the public, we have a responsibility to maximum restraint for the good of the public. It is obvious, however, that you don't seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the volatility of the security situation in the country.

You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weights, your words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas. As leaders of the mosque we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern.

Our decision is informed by our obsession to promote peace in the country. We are not oblivion of the implication of our action in view of the penchant of many Nigerians for critique of the government of the day. We however believe, no sacrifice is too much for the committee members to disengage you as part of our contribution to ensure peace prevails in our mother land no matter the gravity of the consequences because we are convinced that you have no intention to change the mode of your sermon in the course of Friday prayers.

Source: Legit.ng