Former Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, has said the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the sufferings masses and speaking truth to power.

Sheikh Khalid said this when he spoke with Vanguard exclusively in Abuja on Monday night, adding that he was undeterred by his sack.

Abuja Imam Speaks as He Gets New Appointment after Being Sacked for Criticising Buhari's Govt

He also disclosed that he has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

According to him:

“My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform for operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”

