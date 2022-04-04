Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the move by the federal government regarding the fight against terrorism in the country, by barring outgoing calls on unlinked SIMs

The Senator turned activist, took to his Twitter page and noted that the next step president Buhari is to take is to track and trap bandits and terrorists using the SIM

Earlier, FG ordered telecoms operators to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards in the country

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the federal government's directive, asking telecommunication companies, to bar all outgoing calls from unlinked Subscriber Identification Module cards, SIMs.

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed through a statement that the FG announced that its directive will take effect from the 4th of April, 2022, Vanguard reports.

Reacting to the development, a former Kaduna central district lawmaker, Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter page and urged the FG as well as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to take the next urgent step by tracking and trapping bandits and terrorists using the SIM.

Meanwhile, Sani while reacting to the Kaduna train attack, said if elected as the governor of the state, he will recall the Ecomog Soldiers who fought in Liberia and Sierra Leon wars to lead the battle.

He added that he will organise and train communities and villages in Northern and Southern Kaduna to defend their ancestral land and take on the terrorists by establishing the Kaduna peoples Revolutionary Action Against Terrorism KAPRAAT.

He tweeted:

"Now that unlinked SIM is barred from outgoing calls by the FG,next is to track and trap bandits and terrorists using the SIM. @NgComCommission."

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, while in the Senate, was very vocal about FG, the Military, the Police and all stakeholders including the general masses on the deadly activities of the terrorists besieging northern Nigeria.

The Nigerian politician has been making consultations about his governorship ambition ahead of 2023.

Kaduna-Abuja train attacked by gunmen

This development was coming a few days after terrorists launched an attack on a Kaduna-bound train where a yet-to-be ascertained number of passengers were killed and others abducted.

The train derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

Days after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while 21 people have been reported missing.

NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed that the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

