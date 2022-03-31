Terrorists numbering over 30 have met their waterloo as the Nigerian military took them out in one fell swoop

The armed outlaws were waylaid at a village in the border community between Kaduna and Niger state

The Nigerian military, especially the air component of Operation Thunder Strike continues to record successes in the fight against terrorism

Kaduna - A report by the Leadership newspaper indicates that a military aircraft have intercepted and neutralised 34 terrorists at Mangoro village, a border community between Kaduna and Niger states.

According to military sources quoted in the report, the operation was carried out by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike launched by the Nigerian Air Force.

The operation was said to have been set in motion after credible information that about 70 terrorists on 40 motorcycles and some on foot were sighted moving towards the Akilibu-Sarkin Pawa road near the village.

Confirming the authenticity of the information, the Nigerian Air Force scrambled an aircraft to intercept and neutralise the terrorists.

The source said:

“As the aircraft approached the scene, several terrorists were seen running in disarray on sighting the aircraft, abandoning their motorcycles to take cover within nearby bushes.

“The terrorists were subsequently engaged in different waves with rockets while those fleeing were mopped up with canons decisively.

“Feedback from local sources around Mangoro village disclosed that 17 motorcycles including 34 dead bodies as well as 14 locally fabricated guns belonging to the terrorists were recovered.”

The source, however, could not confirm if the said terrorists were responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on Monday night, March 28.

When contacted, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigeria Air Force, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, confirmed that NAF aircraft were carrying out series of interdictions in the region and recording great successes.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after terrorists' attack

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations following the terrorists' attack.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, saying its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances.”

The corporation informed passengers that further communication would be given in due course on the next line of action.

Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya visits scene of train attack

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya visited the scene of Monday's train attack on Tuesday, March 29.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The army chief returned to Abuja later in the day to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the extent of damage caused by the terrorists.

