Abuja-Kaduna expressway - Police operatives have been deployed to ensure the safety of travellers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali was on ground to personally supervise this on Saturday, April 2.

The operatives were drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), as well as airwing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP joined the officers to patrol the 163km stretch of the expressway. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Some salient and strategic points along the route were mapped out by Alkali who patrolled the 163km stretch of the expressway for an assessment of the security challenges.

Photos of the IGP during the patrol were shared on the Twitter page of the Nigeria Police Force.

Alkali also used the opportunity to pay a visit to operatives who were deployed at Rijana to secure the technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation working on the train coaches and rail line recently attacked and damaged by terrorists.

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers were killed and others abducted. The train derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

Nigerians react to IGP's photos

After the photos were shared on social media, Nigerians took to the comment section to air their views.

Williams Olalere wrote:

"Great job! But I will advise the Nigeria police to make use of thining drones for surveillance."

Ayodeji Awonuga commented:

"Good efforts, but our security system must always be proactive and not reactive as usual. Prevention or nipping it in the bud is always better than allowing criminals to have their ways."

Victor Teh Dabo stated:

"I wish other service chiefs do same. They should all be out in the trenches for the comfort of these offices becloud their tactical judgement, significantly."

Buhari's govt knocked following train attack

A lot of Nigerians reacted bitterly to the Kaduna train bomb attack by terrorists on Monday, March 28.

One of those who gave his voice against the incident was Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 30, Sani claimed that the Buhari-led government criticised and cursed the past administration on insecurity but hates to be given similar reactions on the issue now.

I warned FG against night journeys, says El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mallam El-Rufai said after listening to the passenger: “You know, I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm."

Source: Legit.ng