Several reports which have surfaced on social media suggest Pascal Okechukwu, known better as Cubana Chief Priest has landed in trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerians have reacted to news of the arrest. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the celebrity barman was arrested on Thursday, March 31, over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

Following his arrest, anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

It was not immediately clear when he would be granted bail or the level of information officials had been able to squeeze from him as of Saturday night.

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's arrest

Check out how internet users have reacted:

mayorsoj:

"Once you make money in Nigeria, EFCC go come for you, If you no get money NDLEA go still harass you, I have never heard of any prominent individual in the North arrested for money laundering by EFCC, ,,Some people are really above the law ‍♂️‍♂️"

de_majestic1:

"Make una beg him for money in peace and not in pieces abeg."

pretty.juddy:

"Y'all will still release him, so what's the big deal?"

paulson_kaka:

"I hope Efcc was not established for people of a particular region alone in Nigeria, we are monitoring efcc closely and their one sided arrest."

tobechukwwu:

"Efcc dey find money in burnaboy's voice"

EFCC Interrogates Obi Cubana for Money Laundering, 2 Other Offences

This comes several month after Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, was interrogated by the EFCC for money laundering.

A BBC News Pidgin report stated that an EFCC source Obi Cubana was not arrested but invited to the commission's office at Wuse Zone 6 Abuja.

The source said the socialite was invited two weeks ago but showed up at the commission's office at Wuse Zone 6 Abuja on Monday, November 1.

Source: Legit.ng