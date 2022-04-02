There are questions and suspicions about what transpired in the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28

A Facebook user, Hamma, has alleged that some of the passengers on the train were actually accomplices

Reacting to the claim, Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wondered if it is tue

There is an unconfirmed claim that some passengers in the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by bandits were working with the criminals.

The allegation was made by a Facebook user who goes by the name Hamma on Friday, April 1.

According to Hamma, when the train was bombed, some passengers were pointing at others (especially those in the VIP section) on the train to the bandits.

The claim was that some passengers on the train were working with bandits (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi)

Reacting to the claim, Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asked, "Can this be true?"

However, neither the police nor the Nigerian Army who have been on the trail of the criminals has given any official report to substantiate the claim.

Even more, Legit.ng cannot ascertain the authenticity of Hamma's rather wild claim.

Abuja-Kaduna train: Governor El-Rufai reveals identity of attackers

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Abuja, Kaduna train attack on Monday evening, March 28, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had identified those responsible for the tragic incident.

The Kaduna state governor revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He made the assertions on Friday, April 1, after updating President Muhammadu Buhari on security developments in his state.

We know where they are

El-Rufai The governor also admitted that the Nigerian authorities know the camps and listen to the conversations of the armed groups that are terrorising the northern region.

El-Rufai revealed this while speaking at an event attended by the transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, to update Nigerians on what the government was doing to tackle the tide of banditry in the state after Monday’s deadly attack.

He said:

“We know where their camps are. We know their camps, we have the maps; we know everything. We have their phone numbers and listen to their conversation sometimes. But it has to be done across the five states.”

