Reactions have been pouring out following the expulsion of Sheikh Khalid for his controversial sermon that critiqued the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Khalid's sermon was said to have dwelled on the incessant killings and insecurity challenges in the country

Many Islamic bodies, authorities, and notable personalities have challenged his expulsion regarding it as an act of fascism

The AREWA youths have queried those responsible for the sack of the Imam of the National Assembly legislative quarters mosque, stating that the action of both the authorities and the mosque was dangerous and capable of causing more problems for the government.

The national president, Shettima Yerima, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said the right of the Imam was seriously infringed upon, considering that he only objectively dropped a comment on the security issue the government itself feels was a national problem.

Sheikh Nuru Khalid was expelled for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Shettima warned the authorities to restrain themselves from muscling those who objectively make comments on national issues and at the same time proffer solutions.

The youths leader said:

“It’s a dangerous development and a serious infringement on the right of the Imam. People should be allowed to air their views on national issues, be an Imam or an ordinary person; because if the government continues to punish people for speaking out, it will be more dangerous when the people begin to react.

“So the action of the mosque or whoever went after the Imam is condemnable and dangerous.

“Even the government itself had admitted that all is not well in the country and that there is an insecurity issue that is dangerously frustrating it. So why is the Imam’s position different?

“People who come out to express themselves objectively and at the same time try to proffer solutions to national issues such as insecurity should be allowed to do so, else they are pushing the public to react and that is more dangerous.

“The government should restrain itself from harassing people who speak against issues affecting the country. Harassing people because they speak out is dangerous and we condemn such in totality,” the youths’ leader told Legit.ng

How Imam Khalid was expelled

It would be recalled that Senator Saidu Dansadau, the chairman of the Apo legislative quarters mosque committee had disclosed that the embattled Sheikh Nuru Khalid had been sacked.

According to Dansadau, the Imam who was earlier suspended over his sermon on Friday, April 1, did not show any form of remorse over his sermon that allegedly castigated the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, hence the reason for his sack.

Reactions have continued to trail the action of the authorities since the Iman was shown the exit door.

Why Sheikh Khalid was sacked - Buhari's aide

Meanwhile, Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has spoken on Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid, who was sacked after a recent, controversial sermon.

Via her verified Twitter page, Onochie on Monday, April 3, presented two versions of the report on the embattled Islamic cleric's fate and what led to it.

First, she released a false version of what transpired in which it was claimed that Sheikh Khalid got suspended for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on security.

Imam Khalid speaks as he gets new appointment

However Khalid had said the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the suffering masses and speaking the truth to power.

Sheikh Khalid said this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday night, adding that he was undeterred by his sack.

He also disclosed that he has been appointed by the management committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

