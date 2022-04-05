The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has offered prayers for justice, peace, prosperity, and enhanced welfare

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Muslim faithful across the country to mark the commencement of the Ramadan Tafsir, the interpretation and explanation of the Qur’an.

The Nigerian leader on Monday, April 4, joined in prayers for justice, peace, prosperity, and enhanced welfare of the whole of humanity at the State House Mosque in Abuja, The Punch reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari attended Ramadan Tafsir at the State House Mosque. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

This was made known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In another report by Leadership, Buhari stressed the need for deepening forgiveness, mercy, and kindness to the poor.

The president also prayed to Allah to avert the activities of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers as well as the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen hardships it brought to Nigeria.

