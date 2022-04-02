Governor Nasir El-Rufai says nothing should stop security agencies from taking extreme actions against bandits

El-Rufai called for air and ground bombing of the forests areas where terrorists hibernating around Kaduna state

The governor has threatened to bring in foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists if the government fails to tackle terrorism head-on

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has renewed his call that security forces should bomb bandits out of existence, The Nation reported.

The governor called for air and ground bombing of the forests, as well as standby ground troops to kill anyone who escapes from the bush.

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has threatened to bring in foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists. Photo credit: @elrufai

El-Rufai made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to Giwa local government area where several communities had been under bandit attacks in the last 5 days.

According to him, more people are being killed and displaced in the northeast, adding that nothing should stop security agencies from taking extreme actions against bandits.

He explained that the decision to call for the bombing to wipe out the bandits was a result of some forests in Giwa and other parts of the state that have ungoverned spaces.

Bring in foreign mercenaries - El-Rufai

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna state said if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government fails to tackle terrorism foreign mercenaries would be brought to fight terrorists hibernating in forests areas, Daily Trust added.

El-Rufai made the threat after briefing the president on the recent killings in Kaduna state including the recent bomb explosion on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

Speaking of solutions to the security challenges at his scheduled meeting with Buhari on Friday, April 1, El-Rufai said governors will have no choice but to take action to protect the lives and properties of their people.

He went on to note that the Nigerian leader assured him that action will be taken to bring an end to terrorism in the next few months.

The governor added that the best way to tackle terrorism once and for all was for the Nigerian Armed Forces to bomb forest enclaves where terrorists are hibernating.

Photos emerge as Kaduna governor visits victims of train attack

In a previous report by Legit.ng, El-Rufai visited survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Many had been feared injured and abducted as news of the attack filtered through social media late Monday, March 28.

The governor took to his official Twitter page and empathised with some of those that were injured in the course of the attack at the Army Hospital.

He wrote and shared pictures of his visit:

"Accompanied by the heads of some security agencies stationed in Kaduna State, Malam Nasir @elrufai has visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital to see some of the citizens that were injured in the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train."

Source: Legit.ng