Rampaging unknown gunmen have burnt down Osumenyi, Amichi and Ezinifite Police Station all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The hoodlums burnt three police station in the area, apparently to dare the governor and the police in the area.

The incident occurred barely 48 hours after a security man was killed and parts of council secretariat in Ukpor of Nnewi South local government area were burnt.

According to the Nation Newspaper the latest incident occurred at Amichi, the home town of former Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Chief Simon Okeke.

Source: Legit.ng