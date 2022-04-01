The residence of Chief Ford Ozumba, the Imo commissioner for labour, employment, and productivity, in Umuhu Okabia, Orsu local government area of the state was razed by some assailants.

Leadership gathered that the assailants threw petrol bombs into Ozumba's house leading to a massive inferno on the morning of Friday, April 1.

Confirming the news and lamenting the extent of damage done, Chief Ozumba said:

“We were all in Owerri only to learn this morning that my family house had been burnt down. I was told that the attackers wreaked havoc in the cover of darkness. They threw a petrol bomb into the compound.”

The Cable quoted him to have added:

“What a sad day. My family compound in my village has been razed down by hoodlums last night.”

