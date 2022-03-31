The Sultan of Sokoto has called on all Muslim faithful to look out for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH

The announcement by the Sultan was shared in a statement released by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

According to the council, a lookout for the new moon shall begin immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1

Abuja - Muslims across the country have been directed to look out for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH, Daily Trust reported.

The directive was given by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III who doubles as the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, the director of administration of the council made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Report moon sighing to sultanate

Abubakar, who is also the president-general of NSCIA asked Muslims to report sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultanate.

The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

Ramadan 2022: List of countries to have the longest and shortest fasting times this year

Legit.ng previously reported that Ramadan will begin at the beginning of April 2022, with more than a billion Muslims set to observe a month-long fast during daylight hours.

The holy month begins approximately two weeks earlier each year and, for half the world, it will move away from the longer, hotter days of summer towards the shorter, cooler winter.

The report highlighted countries that will have the most daylight hours and those that will have the shortest.

Nigerian governor orders closure of public, private schools, gives reason

Meanwhile, the Kano state government approved the adjustment of the 2021/2022 school calendar for both public and private primary and post-primary schools operating in the state ahead of the upcoming Ramadan fasting period.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, said in a statement that the adjustment followed the outcry of parents and other relevant stakeholders.

Parents and other stakeholders hinged their request on the need by the government to allow their wards to observe complete Ramadan fast at home, considering the significance of the month.

Source: Legit.ng