A former Kaduna central district lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has named some terror leaders in the northern region

Sani alleged the terrorists are almost becoming household names, adding that they have been moving around freely

The outspoken politician also noted that they granting interviews to radio stations and newspapers in Hausa language

Legit.ng gathered that the former Kaduna central district lawmaker made the disclosure in a tweet on Thursday, March 31.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate named the topmost northern terror leaders as Bello Turji, Dogo Gide, Manjagara, and Balleri.

He also wondered how some terror leaders in the north, who are almost becoming household names have remained illusive for authorities to arrest.

He tweeted:

“Bello Turji, Dogo Gide, Manjagara and Balleri are the topmost northern terror leaders who have been granting Radio and papers interviews in our Hausa language, but remain illusive for authorities to arrest. I just don’t get it.”

Bandits barricade Kaduna-Abuja road? Kaduna government clarifies

Legit.ng previously reported that the Kaduna state government refuted a report that terrorists in large numbers reportedly blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday afternoon, March 31.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner ministry of internal security and home affairs, in a statement shared on Twitter described the report as fake news.

Aruwan said the report in circulation was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news.

It was earlier reported that Shehu Sani said he got a call that bandits in large numbers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Source: Legit.ng