has blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway, preventing travellers and other road users to access the road

The Kaduna state government has refuted a report that terrorists in large numbers reportedly blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday afternoon, March 31.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner ministry of internal security and home affairs, in a statement shared on Twitter described the report as fake news.

Aruwan said the report in circulation was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news.

It was earlier reported that Shehu Sani said he got a call that bandits in large numbers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The former federal lawmaker in a tweet on his Twitter handle said travellers were speedily turning back from the road to seek alternative routes and prevent a possible attack on them.

Another devasting blow from daredevil terrorists hit Kaduna, dozens kidnapped

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists have launched another deadly blow in the northern state after the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Some armed terrorists on Wednesday, March 30, invaded the low-cost housing estate in Zaria city, Zaria LGA of Kaduna and kidnapped an unspecified number of citizens.

Among those kidnapped were an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and his son.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Kidnappers give crucial information on missing passengers

Meanwhile, kidnappers who attacked and whisked away passengers of the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, have started contacting the families of their captives.

Although the criminals did not ask for ransom, they told families whose relatives are with them that they are safe.

A family member of one of the kidnapped persons said that according to the abductors who called on the night of Tuesday, March 29, all the passengers were very safe with them.

