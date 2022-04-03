The Nigerian Air Force is gradually winning the war against banditry and terrorism in the north-central region of the country

Credible intelligence reports are leading to constant bombardments of terrorists movements and hideouts

A recent operation inflicted heavy damage on the terrorists who were moving in droves and using cattle as a shield

FCT, Abuja - Following credible intelligence of terrorists moving in hundreds to their hideout at Kusasau, the air component of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Gama Aiki sent some Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to intercept and kill the miscreants within the location.

Legit.ng gathered that on arrival, some terrorists on motorcycles were seen moving towards the river line, using cattles’ as their shield in their hideouts.

The Nigerian Air Force continues to inflict heavy damage on terrorists in the north-central and north-west regions. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

Source: Facebook

Consequently, the outlaws were engaged decisively with rockets bringing effective and maximum damage to them and no movement was observed after the strike.

As it is customary, feedback from local sources as well as Nigerian military troops deployment around the location disclosed that 47 terrorists including two key leaders were killed during the strike.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Further feedback came with appreciation on the interception of the miscreants as it was revealed that the terrorists were planning to attack some villages around the area

A statement from the Nigerian Air Force disclosed that its officers will:

“Continue to sustain air operations in maintaining dominance within the state and other neighboring states to effectively decimate and flush out banditry within the region.”

The commissioner of local government, chieftaincy affairs, and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the operation in a terse statement to journalists.

He also expressed optimism that the air component will sustain its noble achievement of inflicting heavy damage on the terrorists.

Niger state government makes progress in flushing out terrorists

Recall that over 200 bandits were killed in Niger state between Sunday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 1 in a joint security operation.

Umar told journalists during a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday, March 2 that it was a major victory for the state in its fight against terrorists and bandits.

He said a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

Governor Bello lauds NAF as airstrikes kill 80 terrorists in Niger state

Recently Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger commended the Nigerian Air Force for its gallantry in the ongoing war against terrorists in state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, Governor Bello said his administration is not taking for granted the cheering news being received on the war.

He restated his commitment and continued support to all the security agencies to ensure the insecurity in the state becomes a thing of the past.

Source: Legit.ng