Ramadan will begin at the beginning of April 2022, with more than a billion Muslims set to observe a month-long fast during daylight hours.

The holy month begins approximately two weeks earlier each year and, for half the world, it will move away from the longer, hotter days of summer towards the shorter, cooler winter, according to a report by The National, a Middle Eastern newspaper.

Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Lagos, Nigeria on May 13, 2021. Photo credit: Adeyinka Yusuf/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The report highlighted countries that will have the most daylight hours and and those that will have the shortest.

Legit.ng notes that countries with the most daylight hours will fast longer that those with the shortest.

Shortest Ramadan fast times in 2022:

Johannesburg, South Africa: 11 to 12 hours Buenos Aires, Argentina: 11 to 12 hours Cape Town, South Africa: 11 to 12 hours Christchurch, New Zealand: 11 to 12 hours Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: 11 to 12 hours Montevideo, Uruguay: 11 to 12 hours Brasilia, Brazil: 12 to 13 hours Harare, Zimbabwe: 12 to 13 hours

New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa are reportedly tied for the shortest fasting period between 11 and 12 hours during the month.

Longest Ramadan fast times in 2022:

Reykjavík, Iceland: 16 hours and 50 minutes Warsaw, Poland: 15 hours London, England: 15 hours Paris, France: 16 to 17 hours Lisbon, Portugal: 15 to 16 hours Athens, Greece: 15 to 16 hours Beijing, China: 15 to 16 hours Washington DC, US: 15 to 16 hours Ankara, Turkey: 15 to 16 hours

Muslims in the city of Reykjavík, Iceland, will have this year’s record of being residents of the city with the longest fasting hours. They are expected to endure a punishing 16 hours and 50 minutes hours fast during the holy month.

Muslims in countries with exceptionally long daytimes: What will they do?

While nowhere is expecting a midnight sun this Ramadan, Muslims in countries with exceptionally long daytimes during the holy month can’t actually adhere to a 20-hour fast.

The report stated that in countries where the sunset and sunrise are less than three hours apart, fatwas have been declared in order to allow residents to follow the schedule of other cities.

Many, for example, will follow the fast times of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

This year, Saudi Arabia and much of the Middle East will be fasting for around 15 hours a day.

Source: Legit.ng