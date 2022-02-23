The ministry of finance has reacted to the report of a fire outbreak in its headquarters at the Central Business District of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

A statement put out by the ministry via its official Twitter page debunked reports that the building was on fire.

The ministry, however, said that contrary to reports of a fire outbreak in its headquarters there was an incident on the corridor in the basement.

The unsigned statement with picture inset which was seen by Legit.ng said the incident involved an isolated batter pack.

It added:

"It was quickly put out by the security personnel on duty. #FinMinNigeria"

There had been reports in the early hours of Wednesday, February 22, morning the federal ministry of finance building located at the Central Business District in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city was on fire.

Leadership reported that the building adjacent Federal Secretariat, Abuja was in flames at the time while efforts are being made to put out the fire.

Eyewitnesses close to the CBD area said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, Blueprint Newspaper reported that operatives of the Fire Service of Nigeria are already at the scene of the incident to put out the fire.

Asokoro General Hospital on fire, many feared trapped

Some buildings within the Asokooro General Hospital have been gutted by fire, even as patients are currently in a state of panic.

Sources said that the raging inferno is beginning to extend into the main building of the hospital, sending in more fear.

Police and other security operatives have barricaded the place, stopping people from gaining access to the hospital.

Incessant fire outbreak in Abuja

Abuja has witnessed several fire incidents in recent times. On boxing, December 26, 2021, a popular supermarket, Next Cash and Carry Supermarket was gutted by fire.

Nothing much was salvaged from the inferno as many people after then counted their losses. Currently, work is ongoing at the supermarket in order to bring the place back alive again.

Next Cash and Carry used to be full of business activities prior to the fire outbreak.

Many feared dead as fire breaks out in popular Abuja market

There was a fire outbreak at the popular Kubwa market in the FCT, Abuja on Friday evening, November 5.

Many people were feared dead while several persons were also said to have sustained injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters reportedly later arrived at the scene of the incident and attempted to put out the raging fire.

Vehicles reportedly destroyed as federal secretariat in Abuja catches fire.

In another report, a portion of the Federal Secretariat located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja recently caught fire. Some vehicles were said to have been affected by the inferno.

Legit.ng gathered that men of the fire service were at the scene to quench the fire. Adamu Idris Ahmed, said no fewer than 20 cars were affected by the fire incident.

Ahmed was reported to have also confirmed that firefighters are at the scene to put out the fire. The secretariat complex houses major government offices in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

