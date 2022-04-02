There was a tragedy in Oba town of Idemili South local government area of Anambra as a five-storey building collapsed, trapping some persons underneath.

Nigerian Tribune has it that the building which went down on Friday, April 1, is not far from the palace of the former traditional ruler of the town.

Nothing was said about what led to the collapse (Photo: Nigerian Tribune)

It was gathered that villagers could not embark on a tangible rescue mission as the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday.

However, while there are fears that some victims are covered by the rubbles, efforts are being made to contact emergency services, police, and other volunteer forces.

