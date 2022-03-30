Monday, March 28, was a tragic day for Nigerians as some bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train and killed some passengers.

The terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, causing the train carrying hundreds of passengers to derail.

Eight people were confirmed killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Photo credits: @AshakaSaleh, @DuruchibuzorE, @daily_trust, @nmanigeria

They started shooting sporadically after forcing the train to stop, killing at least eight passengers and 26 people injured. So many passengers are unaccounted for as the manifest showed that over 300 people were aboard the ill-fated train.

Here is a brief profile of four people who have been identified among those who died in the attack:

1. Dr Chinelo Nwando

According to BBC News Pidgin, Dr Chinelo Nwando was working with St Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.

Aisha Mustapha, the secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kaduna state branch, who confirmed Chinelo's death said she was supposed to travel to Canada on Friday before the gruesome attack claimed her life.

The NMA described the late doctor as dedicated, saying the medical profession will really miss her.

2. Barrister Musa Lawal Ozigi

Barrister Musa Lawal Ozigi was the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Nigeria.

His death in the train was confirmed by the president of the TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye.

3. Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi

The TUC chairman in Kwara state, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, was killed in the train attack.

Comrade Olaleye who also confirmed Akinwunmi's death said the two were travelling to Kaduna for an engagement which was supposed to happen on Tuesday, March, 29.

4. Abdu Isa Kofar Mata

Abdu Isa Kofar Mata before the train attack which claimed his life was the director of board the of technical education.

His younger brother Mukhtar said he died from gunshots, adding that Mata's death has left the family devastated.

The deceased was described as someone who was always ready to help others who need assistance.

Tinubu calls for donations to bereaved families of Kaduna train attack

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

