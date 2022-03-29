Developing reports have confirmed that some passengers on board during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have been taken to the hospital for treatment

Reports also confirmed that troops have been deployed to the scene of the tragedy by the Kaduna state government

At present, there is no clear figure for affected victims, survivals, and mortalities as the appropriate authorities are yet to release an official statement to that effect

Despite troops securing the scenes of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train tragedy, some passengers on board are reportedly still missing.

According to TheCable, the online newspaper reported that relatives of the missing passengers aboard are not certain of the current condition of their beloved ones.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited victims of the train attack at the hospital.

Source: Twitter

The families of the victims said up until the occurrence of the tragic event, they are still unable to reach their loved ones who were also passengers on the train, Legit.ng gathered.

One of the residents of the Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna while speaking to journalists confirmed that his brother was one of the passengers on board.

He said after several attempts to reach him via his mobile phone, they have been unable to establish contact with him.

Although Rimi noted that a friend of his brother later picked up and told them that he had not seen his brother since the incident.

He said:

“We called his line several times without response until later his friend seated with him on the train picked and told us that my brother left his phone on the seat and that he did not know his whereabouts,” Barau was quoted as saying.

“When we later tried to call again, the phone was switched off, and when we called the friend, he was not picking up.”

Rimi who was not satisfied with the way the government is handling the issue said all efforts should have been made to release the list of affected victims.

He said:

“By now, the government should have released a comprehensive list of people killed, those injured, as well as the number of people evacuated.

“At least, when this is done, it would give us some peace of mind, but we have not heard anything yet.”

Also, a resident of Kudenden in Kaduna Lami Gombo also confirmed that his brother was on board and nothing has been heard from him since the news of the attack broke.

She disclosed that his mobile line has been unreachable and in an attempt to confirm if he is still alive they visited the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital but did not see him there

Lami said she was unhappy with the whole situation and that the latest development is putting them under pressure and confusion.

Kaduna attack: Passengers scampered for safety into the bush – NRC

Reacting to the latest development, a staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, disclosed that during the attack, some passengers scampered for safety inside the bush.

He however said that their whereabouts are uncertain at present despite the premonition that they must have been abducted by the suspected bandits.

Kaduna Train Attack: NRC releases lists of victims

The managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, no fewer than seven people died from the attack on Monday night.

Though the actual number of casualties is still unknown, others have reportedly given up the ghost after they were rushed to the hospital.

A survivor of the bomb attack described his experience, saying when the explosives went, the earth shook after which the terrorists began to rain bullets on them.

Chief of Army staff, Farouk Yahaya visit scene of Monday train attack

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

However, Nigerians on social media are not impressed with the Army boss and the general insecurity in the country.

