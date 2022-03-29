The Senate, on Tuesday, March 29, received a formal from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm four nominees as executive commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC).

The request was contained in a letter dated March 24, 2022, and read during the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate president has received a request for the confirmation of some nominees from the president. Photo: Ahmed Lawan

The letter was entitled, 'Request for confirmation of the appointment of four executive commissioners for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission'.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate President said the letter read in part:

“In accordance with the provision of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed four nominees as Executive Commissioners for the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.”

According to the statement seen by Legit.ng, those nominated by the President for confirmation include Dr Nuhu Habib (northwest, Kano state), Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (southeast, Imo state), Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning.

Others are Captain Tonlagha Roland John (south-south, Delta state), Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Jide Adeola (north-central, Kogi state), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Tabiowo said that a separate letter was also addressed to the Senate President and read on the floor of the plenary.

He added in the second letter, President Buhari requested the chamber to confirm the nomination of Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Plateau State at the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tabiowo said:

"The President explained that the request was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)."

