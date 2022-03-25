The federal government on Friday, Mrch 25, announced the appointment of four new permanent secretaries into the civil service

Abuja - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries into the federal civil service.

Nigerian Tribune reports that this followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries which is being challenged at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria by some aggrieved directors.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the civil service of the federation made this known on Friday, March 25, in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan in a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, the deputy director, press and public relations noted that a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees would be announced, New Telegraph added.

According to the statement, the appointed permanent secretaries are Ogbe Mary Ada, Benue state; Shehu Ibrahim Jigawa state, Daju Kachallom Shangti, Plateau state and Jedy-Agba Beatrice Ejodamen, solicitor general of the federation and permanent secretary, federal ministry of justice.

