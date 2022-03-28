The N1.3 billion fraud suit against Dr Ngozi Olejeme, former chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has been adjourned

Olojeme's lawyer applied for the adjournment at the resumed trial on Monday, claiming that his client slumped while getting set for court

The court granted the application for adjournment as the EFCC's lawyer, Sir Steve Odiase, did not opposite it

FCT, Abuja - The trial of the former chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Ngozi Olejeme, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, could not continue on Monday, March 28, because the defendant allegedly slumped at home.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made this known in a statement released on Monday.

Former President Jonathan’s ex-aide, Ngozi Olejeme, is standing trial over an alleged N1.3 billion fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

According to her counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, Dr Olejeme, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, slumped at exactly 6.30am while getting set for court and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja for medical attention.

Olejeme's lawyer asks for adjournment

Legit.ng gathers that Erokoro presented a letter informing the court about the development and praying for an adjournment.

He further told the court that he could not present a medical report as the hospital was still reviewing her case.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Sir Steve Odiase did not oppose the application for adjournment.

“My lord, they served us with a letter seeking for an adjournment based on the defendant’s ill health, and being the defendant's first time absenting herself in the court and for the interest of justice, we are not opposing their application seeking adjournment," he said.

Nigerians react

Iroh Uzoigwe Ugolabu said:

"Why not bring her to court with ambulance. This is delay tactics."

Dave Sunday Afolabi said:

"Lawyers are one of the problems we are having in Nigeria. If they can be truthful and honest, criminals will have no hiding place."

Hafeez Baba Jibril Umar said:

"Why is justice delayed in Nigeria? Someone was sentenced for sharing petrol as souvenirs during party but people that stole billions still have pending cases in court! When will our judiciary act the way it’s supposed to?"

Chidi E. B. Christopher said:

"After they would tell companies to get NSITF certificate for contract. Na the chairman we dey contribute money for."

Bobmanuel Otamiri said:

"Slumping is no longer a new thing to us. It's a routine practice for corrupt Nigerian."

Chizoba Adiri said:

"When one have a court case he/she will act a drama. This is why the country is not going well."

Steve Babalola said:

"It's when they call them to come and give account of money spent they will suddenly develop fever! Yeye !"

Alex Durodola said:

"Na lie, that's the usual drama script in Nigeria when criminals are held responsible for their crime. Forming frailty isn't gonna work."

Court orders interim forfeiture of 48 properties linked to ex-NSITF chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of 48 properties allegedly owned by Olejeme.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the forfeiture order in 2020 after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel's Ekele Iheanacho, was able to convince the court that the properties spread across five states including the FCT, Bayelsa, Enugu, Edo, and Delta were bought with proceeds of unlawful activities.

From 2009 to 2015, Olejeme served as the chairman of NSITF before becoming the treasurer of the Jonathan-Sambo Campaign Organisation during the 2015 election.

