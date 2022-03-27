Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged the people of the state to live in peace with oil companies in their domain

The governor warned that constant bickering with the investors could lead to further divestment in the oil sector

He stated that Nigeria was producing only 60% of its oil production quota at the moment because of the recent divestments from the sector

Warri - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has cautioned against continual face-off between oil companies and host communities in the state, saying it could lead to further divestment in the oil sector.

The governor gave the advice while inaugurating the 2.1-kilometre Obitobon-Elolo-AjaokurreOgbo-Orubu roads in Ogidigben and 2.3-kilometre roads in Benikrukru, both in Warri South-West local government area of the state on Thursday, March 31.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa commissioning some of the roads in the area. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

He said that communities were at liberty to protest but warned against causing a breach of activities at oil companies, and urged them to channel their complaints to the state ministry of oil and gas for further action.

He appealed to the communities, saying:

"We need to handle everything with care to prevent the international oil companies from further divesting from the nation's oil and gas sector.

"At the moment, we are operating at 60 per cent of our production quantum because many of the oil companies are beginning to withdraw their investments from the country.

"But that does not mean that the oil companies would take advantage of that situation not to fulfil their obligations as stated in their memorandum of understanding with host communities."

Okowa who was in company with his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Senator James Manager and member representing Warri South-West in the state Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, commended the youths of the communities for supporting the completion of the projects without hindrance.

The governor charged those who have the privilege of being close to government to put their community first before themselves as a way of attracting development to their communities.

No alternative to peace, Okowa admonishes warring communities in Delta

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Friday, March 18 advised citizens and communities in the state to eschew hostilities, saying there was no alternative to peaceful living.

Okowa gave the advice in Asaba while receiving the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into intra-communal crisis in Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, there is a need for communities to realise that there is no alternative to peace and any community that gets into trouble does not really look at the future of its people because as long as there is trouble in any community, families are impacted negatively.

Our youth training programmes are our strongest point, says Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa, on Thursday, February 3 called on Deltans to be wary of deliberate mischief against the state government by its opponents, saying that citizens knew that no volume of devious criticism could taint the developmental efforts of his administration.

Okowa gave the charge at the graduation of 1,000 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme beneficiaries of the 2020/2021 programme cycle held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

He said only enemies of the youths would criticise what his administration was doing for the youths of the state.

