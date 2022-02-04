The 2020/2021 cycle of the job creation programme series of the Delta state government has been concluded

The cycle covered 1,000 beneficiaries comprising 25 Persons with Disabilities, one in each of the 25 local government areas of the state

The programme which is an initiative of the Delta state Job and Wealth Creation Bureau has been ongoing since 2015

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, February 3 called on Deltans to be wary of deliberate mischief against the state government by its opponents, saying that citizens knew that no volume of devious criticism could taint the developmental efforts of his administration.

Okowa gave the charge at the graduation of 1,000 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP) beneficiaries of the 2020/2021 programme cycle held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Governor Okowa presenting a gift to one of the beneficiaries at the event. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said only enemies of the youths would criticise what his administration was doing for the youths of the state.

He warned that henceforth, the state government would no longer tolerate people registering in other programmes after they had been trained and empowered in another programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He stressed that such acts were inimical to the progress of the state as perpetrators were blocking the chances of other Deltans from benefiting from the various job creation schemes.

His words:

“Recently I hear some people criticise what we are doing for the youths of our state, they speak in manners that are becoming nauseating.

“We don't want to praise ourselves as a government but when I hear some people saying that Dr Okowa’s administration is doing nothing, I begin to wonder whether they are in Delta state or whether they are talking about other states.

“Our youth training programmes both the STEPreneurship, YAGEPreneurship and other programmes is our strongest point and we have no apologies about it.’’

The governor lauded the Job and Wealth Creation Bureau for its diligent and professional handling of the programmes to become a major success story of his administration.

He assured that with the enabling law establishing the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, the state's job creation programmes would be sustained beyond his administration.

He announced a cash reward of N500,000 each for 75 outstanding STEPreneurs and YAGEPreneurs adopted into the job creation hall of fame.

Welcoming guests earlier, director-general of the bureau, Professor Eric Eboh said the ceremony marks the formal closure of the 2020/2021 cycle of STEP and YAGEP, the 6th in the job creation programme series since 2015.

He said the cycle covered 1,000 beneficiaries comprising 654 STEPreneurs and 346 YAGEPreneurs, including 25 Persons with Disabilities, one in each of the 25 local government areas.

According to him, all 1,000 beneficiaries have been duly trained in occupational, entrepreneurial and business skills and have been given starter packs and shop rent support.

Delta entrepreneurship programmes vehicle for poverty mitigation, says Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30, 2021, while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

Delta youths making difference in nation’s economy, says Governor Okowa

Similarly, Governor Okowa recently said youths in the state were making a remarkable difference in the economic development of communities, state and country.

Okowa stated this at the flag-off of the second cycle of the Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA) programme held at the National Youths Service Corps Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that RYSA second cycle tagged “Making a Difference” was imperative as Delta youths were poised to change the narrative about the youths in the country, and particularly the state.

Source: Legit.ng