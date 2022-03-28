Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that normal activities resume in the state with effect from Monday, April 4

According to the governor, said this became necessary after lamenting that the sit-at-home was gradually sinking the economy

Awka - The governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has directed that from Monday, April 4, 2022, all markets, schools, banks, and motor parks in the state to resume normal activities.

The Guardian reports that Soludo gave the order during a town-hall meeting with market leaders and transport unions at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka.

Source: Facebook

The governor speaking on the negative effects of the Monday sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state lamented that the directive was gradually sinking the southeast region’s economy.

While insisting that the sit-at-home must end, Soludo maintained that the targets of IPOB’s anger were not feeling the impact of the disruptions caused in the region.

He cautioned market leaders and relevant authorities to ensure compliance, adding that anyone who failed to mobilise traders would lose his position, ThisDay added.

Soludo equally warned traders who also failed to open their shops on Monday. He noted that such a trader would lose his shop.

Consequently, there is apprehension in most parts of the state following the directive that the people should be courageous and go about their normal businesses on Mondays without fear of being attacked by unknown gunmen.

Anambra residents finally open up, narrate their ordeal with sit-at-home

In a previous report by Legit.ng, residents, especially traders and artisans in Awka, Anambra state capital city condemned the continuous sit-at-home order alleged given by the leadership of the IPOB in the southeast region.

The residents said that since the commencement of the sit-at-order, they hardly meet up with the needs of the family members.

Noting that she barely makes enough these days to feed her family, a widow, Ngozi Ude, said since the commencement of the order her family goes hungry.

Source: Legit.ng