The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the design of the Nigerian economy

The APC presidential aspirant lamented the economic woes of the country is the fault of every Nigerian

Moving forward, the former Lagos governor pointed out that after many years, yet greatness remains elusive

The national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria remains locked in place, noting that its economy is unjustly designed to export raw materials and import increasingly expensive finished products.

He disclosed that even though the mainstay of Nigeria’s raw materials might have changed from cocoa and groundnuts to oil and gas; the dire effects of the uneven economic arrangement remained the same, Daily Trust reports.

Tinubu spoke while delivering the 25th convocation lecture at the Lagos State University (LASU), on Thursday, March 24.

The presidential hopeful is of the view that standing united would make the economy viable moving forward. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group Germany

The former Lagos state governor, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, pointed out that oil and gas provided over 90 percent of foreign exchange and 80 percent of governmental revenues.

He emphasized that ever-dwindling revenues from natural resource exports are no longer sufficient to fund the rising costs of manufactured imports let alone support the expansive fiscal obligations of modern democratic governance.

Going forward

He, therefore, stated that while the nation struggled through the economic mud, the world rapidly changed amid expansion in the digital economy and virtual world.

He urged the young graduates to find their place in the world of cryptocurrencies and metastases but that they should not yield to the erroneous mindset that the virtual world is the dominant one.

