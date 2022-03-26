Corupt Nigerian leaders have been warned stay away from financial crimes or the long arm of the law will come for them

The stern and perhaps threatening message directed to corrupt politicians was sent via Twitter by the EFCC on Friday, march 25

The agency said such persons will spend some nights in its cell after handing over to their successors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sent a clear warning to Nigerians to avoid any sort of crimes.

Via its Twitter page on Friday, March 25, the anti-graft agency, quoting a former Mongolian president, Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, said:

"Corruption is a true enemy to development."

The agency said it will come after corrupt politicians (Photo: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission)

It, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join in its ongoing efforts to tackle corruption, especially economic and financial crimes.

In what might be called a direct message to Nigerian politicians, especially corrupt governors, the commission vowed to get hold of persons who spend public funds recklessly while in office.

The EFCC added that such persons will be forced to sleep over it its cell even after leaving office.

After granting Obiano bail, EFCC takes very painful action against ex-governor

Meanwhile, the former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, wasstill under the eagle lens of the EFCC.

Hours after granting the embattled former governor bail, the anti-graft commission was said to have sealed some mansions allegedly traced to him at Ngozika Estate in Awka, the state capital.

Buildings in the massive estate said to belong to Obiano had been sealed with the ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’ notice on their walls by the EFCC.

At the moment, Obiano cannot leave the country because the agency has seized his passport since he was still under close investigation.

He looks unhappy: Video of Obiano drinking bottled water in EFCC office

Meanwhile, activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, had shared a video of Obiano drinking bottled water while in the custody of the EFCC.

Adeyanjo who shared the video on his Facebook page accompanied it with a caption that read: Ex Anambra governor in EFCC custody. When you are in power be careful.

