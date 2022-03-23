The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday evening released Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra State, on bail

Obiano’s passport was withheld as part of the bail conditions.

The ex-governor was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, the United States.

The arrest was said to have taken place at about 8.30p.m. last Thursday, hours after he left office as governor and, thus, lost his immunity from arrest and prosecution.

Obiano, who had been on the EFCC’s watchlist for some time, was arrested over corruption allegations

Source: Legit.ng