FCT, Abuja - The Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the service chiefs over the resurgence of bandits attacks on communities in the northeast and northwest, and parts of the southeast region of the country.

In the past two weeks, terrorists and bandits have continued to attack communities in Kebbi, Niger Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Imo states leading to the death of uncountable unarmed civilians.

Ambassador Khalifa Shuaibu, the president of NAP said in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“These fews weeks have witnessed killings of innocent Nigerians by terrorists, bandits and criminal elements, unabated.

“The terrorists and bandits have had a field day slaughtering Nigerians destroying their properties rendering them homeless thus making them refugees in their country. This is indeed sad, disturbing as well as condemnable.

“Almost every state in the federation has one protracted security challenge, ranging from the activities of Boko Haram, bandits, armed herdsmen or militia killings.

“We are deeply worried, just when you think success is being recorded, the success is eroded with devastating attacks by these insurgents and bandits.

“We are aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has bought sophisticated weapons and armoury for the military. Budgetary allocation for the military has continued to rise. Nigerians expect corresponding victory in the war.

“Mr President has provided all that is needed or demanded for this war. These insurgents must be crushed now.

“This has left us with no option but to make a patriotic call to President Buhari to sack the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, who has demonstrated ineptitude in the coordination of this war. We cannot continue to watch Nigerians die in avoidable circumstances in this manner.

“Our findings reveal that Lt. Gen. Irabor has reached his retirement age in the military. Leaving such a person who has attained the necessary retirement years to head this war is counter productive. There will be no vigour or determination in him. This will also create animosity within the rank and file of the military. It is capable of bringing sabotage to war too.

“This sack should be followed with a complete overhaul of the intelligence office. The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major General S. Adebayo should be removed immediately and replaced with another officer who will provide the required intelligence for the military to defend the sovereignty of the country.

“This important office under Major General S. Adebayo has failed woefully. It has become a clog in the wheel of this fight. The CDI does not understand his job or he does not know the importance of his office in this fight after all.”

Insecurity: Armed bandits kill 19 security operatives in Kebbi state

Recall that armed bandits killed 19 security personnel, including 13 soldiers in Kebbi state on Wednesday, March 9.

According to eye-witnesses, a gun-battle erupted late Tuesday, March 8 in Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district, just a day after dozens of members of a self-defence militia were killed in the same area.

Residents said hundreds of gunmen invaded Kanya, engaging a combined military and police detachment in a three-hour gunfight.

Insecurity: Niger state government reviews security architecture

Meanwhile, following the recent attacks in some communities in Munya local government area by terrorists, the Niger state government says it is reviewing the security architecture of the area to allow for more presence of security personnel in the areas.

Commissioner Umar disclosed this at the Government House, Minna while briefing journalists on security updates at the instance of Governor Bello.

Umar said terrorists recently attacked Chibani, Fuka, Dandaudu, and other adjoining communities in Munya local government area where some people were killed, and others kidnapped.

