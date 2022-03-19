An emergency meeting convened by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday, March 14 is producing results already

The meeting was geared towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity supply nationwide and the development of a framework for sustainable improvement of supply

The minister has given an update on the steps taken so far to address the situation and ensure it does not occur again

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has given an update on the progress so far made to address the recent challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Nigeria was recently thrown into darkness after the national grid lost about 00mw generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar, and the Afam VI power plants.

Minister Aliyu has been ontop of the situation to ensure the restoration of regular power supply nationwide. Photo credit: Ministry of Power

The available generation capacity was further exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainii, Jebba, and Shiroro power plants.

But, progress has been made so far by the ministry of power under the leadership of Engr. Abubakar Aliyu.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, March 19, the minister said the progress so far made includes, amongst many other initiatives, the following:

1. The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300mw.

2. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreement with a view to bringing the new Okpai Il power plant on the grid thereby contributing an additional 400mw of generation capacity.

3. The "pigging" of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant is scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022 thus ramping up generation by about 400mw.

4. In order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd. We expect an on-grid improvement of about 800M YV generation capacity from the NDPHC plants.

5. In the medium-term, we have agreed with NGPIC (a subsidiary of NNPC) on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Afam VI combined cycle power plant.

6. While the recent spate of system collapse is regrettable, it was a direct consequence of a snap on a 330kV transmission line.

The minister assured Nigerians that the mitigation measures for avoiding such incidence of blackouts are being implemented through several interventions including the Presidential Power Initiative.

He stated that all electricity consumers that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normality in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry.

