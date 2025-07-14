Dangote Refinery has set its sights on African expansion to reshape the continent’s energy landscape

The spokesman for Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejine, confirmed that the mega refinery is planning an African expansion

He said the vision is to industrialise the continent and wean it off Western influence and over-dependence

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Refinery has unveiled bold plans to expand its operations across Africa, beginning with Namibia, as it sets its sights on becoming the continent’s leading fuel supplier.

In a recent statement cited by the Daily Sun, Anthony Chiejine, the spokesperson for the Dangote Group, confirmed that the refinery’s expansion is part of a broader vision to industrialise Africa and reduce its dependence on Western energy supplies.

Aliko Dangote sounds the death knell on Nigeria's three refineries. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

1.6 million barrels to serve Southern Africa

Chiejine said the refinery’s recent success proves it can replicate its model anywhere in Africa.

He said, “We have built the world’s largest single-train refinery. If we can execute this in Nigeria, we can do it in any African country.”

As part of its expansion, Dangote plans to establish large fuel storage tanks in Namibia. A prior report by Legit.ng noted that the proposed facility in Walvis Bay would store up to 1.6 million barrels of petrol and diesel.

The refinery aims to use this hub to serve Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the southern Democratic Republic of Congo, thereby improving regional fuel access.

According to a Reuters report, this strategic move could reshape fuel trade flows and boost the availability of refined products across southern Africa.

Africa’s fuel supply to get a boost

Officials at the Namibian Ports Authority have reportedly confirmed the plans, saying the storage tanks would be located within the Walvis Bay harbour, known for its strategic access to Southern African markets.

In a related development, a Dangote petrol cargo was recently tracked heading to Asia, marking the refinery’s first PMS export outside West Africa, signalling a larger global ambition.

Dangote Group calls for regional self-reliance

Chiejine emphasised that Africa must stop depending on Western nations for its energy needs.

“Nobody is coming to save us. We must build our own table and finance our own narratives,” he said.

Aliko Dangote to set up new storage plans in another African country. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote, chairman of the group, recently expressed doubt about the revival of Nigeria’s ageing state-owned refineries, despite over $18 billion spent on turnaround maintenance.

The Lekki-based refinery began operations in 2023 and has since grown into a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy independence strategy.

Dangote Refinery adds 15 new fuel distribution partners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has said that many oil marketing companies joined its growing list of fuel distribution networks.

The refinery disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the companies include TotalEnergies, Garima Petroleum, Sunbeth Energies, Sobax Nigeria Limited, and Virgin Forest Energy.

The development came ahead of its planned nationwide fuel distribution in August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng