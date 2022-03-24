The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has reportedly approved the sacking of 513 workers of the Edo State Sports Council

A memo containing the directive said the workers were relieved of the jobs as part of the sports council's transition to Edo State Sports Commission

The affected workers, including athletes, coaches and administrative staff, took to the street to protest on Wednesday, March 23

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of has reportedly sacked 513 workers of the Edo State Sports Council with effect from Monday, March 21.

The sack, according to Vanguard was contained in a memo dated Friday, March 4 and those affected were drawn from junior, senior and management categories of workers.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state sent some workers in the state packing. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Legit.ng gathers that the government said it was part of the transition plan from the now-defunct Edo State Sports Council to the Edo State Sports Commission.

Sacked staff to be compensated - Edo government

The memo stated that the affected staff would be immediately paid their one month in lieu of notice.

It added that their pension payment would commence in April 2022, Leadership also reported, putting the number of the sacked staff at 514.

The affected workers included athletes, coaches and administrative staff.

Affected workers stage protest

On Wednesday, March 24, the sacked workers staged a massive protest around the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and adjoining streets.

Some of the protesters said that they were shocked to receive a circular of their disengagement and were asked to reapply as casual staff.

One of the protesters, and former Paralympian, Patience Igbiti, said:

“I have been here for over 20 years as a permanent staff and all of a sudden you disengage me. I have rejected jobs abroad to train people for my state, where do you now want me to start from?"

Another affected staff, Friday Aibangbe, a visually-impaired athlete, said:

“I believe that the Governor did not consider us at all. We worked for him and voted for him and fought for him, now he has disappointed us."

Addressing the protesters, the commission chairman, Yusuf Ali, promised to take their complaint to the government.

Nigerians react on social media

Edward Chigozie Stanley said on Facebook:

"What could 513 persons be doing in the sports ministry?"

Kenneth Ighalo Best said:

"Very good move, you people are just wasting Edo state money, upon all the money spent on sports so far no good results."

Tommy Millionz said:

"My love for dis man was dat he retired Oshiomole from politics nothing much.. dis man is really messing up I swear."

Alexander Uyomere said:

"Nor be una follow am dey shout "Edo nor be Lagos" during campaign? Now una don dey see the things wey nor go fit ever happen for Lagos na."

Alfred Olawale Folarin said:

"Nothing like second term in office...second term is scam..."

