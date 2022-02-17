BREAKING: Asokoro General Hospital on Fire, Many Trapped

Some buildings within the Asoko General Hospital have been gutted by fire, even as patients in are currently in a state of panic

Sources say the raging inferno is beginning to extend into the main building of the hospital, sending in more fear

Police and other security operatives have barricaded the place, stopping people from gaining access into the hospital

Report available to Legit.ng has it that some buildings inside the Asokoro hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja are currently on fire.

Our correspondent could not confirm the extent of the fire, but a source said the fire did not affect the main hospital wards and that all patients are safe.

The source fears that many may be trapped in the raging inferno, even as the fire appears to have extended to the main building of the hospital.

Another source told Legit.ng that the fire only affected the ABM department of the hospital and that no life was lost.

The entire hospital has been cordoned off by security operatives who are currently stopping people from going close or taking pictures.

Asokoro General Hospital is also called Asokoro District Hospital. It is a government-owned hospital located in Asoko, an Abuja highbrow area.

