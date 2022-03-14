The security situation in the country is getting worrisome as new methods of attacks are being created by the bandits in various parts of the country

Whilst the government are looking for ways tend the scourge, bandits have started making use of pure water, cigarettes, alcohol in Ekiti state to carry out new attacks

Meanwhile, Lere Olayinka, the former CPS to the ex-Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose who made this disclosure noted that the state is no longer safe for residents

Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson and Director of Media and Publicity of Otunba Bisi Kolawole campaign organization, and former Chief Press Secretary to the ex-Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, has castigated the government of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State for doing so little to move the state forward, especially with regard to security.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Olayinka said that insecurity in Ekiti state was at an alarming rate, hence putting the people under serious tension.

The former CPS disclosed his position on the state was true and critical as the people themselves can confirm that the state is no longer safe for them.

Whilst the governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi is looking out for the safety of its people, bandits are busy working to launch new attacks in the state. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

He said:

“If we talk, people will say ‘what do you expect them to say? They will say we are talking because we are in the opposition. But the failure of the government is clear for everyone to see.

“In my own state-Ekiti, even the road leading to the hometown of the governor, Isan-Ekiti is impassable. You cannot use that road anything after 6 pm. Last week, a first-class traditional ruler was almost abducted by bandits, he escaped narrowly. He was shot; that’s the Attah of Ayede.

“Today, in Ekiti, even primary school teachers are being kidnapped to the extent that colleagues in the NUT would be the ones raising money for ransom.

“The last time one of them was kidnapped, they had to be raising N500 among themselves to pay ransom.

“In Ekiti State today, bandits now collect pure water, cigarettes, and alcoholic drinks as ransom. That’s the level that we are. The people can see and feel the failure of this government."

Previous attack

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 abducted eight funeral guests at Itapaji-Ekiti in Ikole Council Area of the state.

The incident occurred barely a week after four persons were abducted at Ayebode-Ekiti.

The state has become notorious for kidnapping and herdsmen activities lately.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

In another development, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with the insurgency.

The minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng