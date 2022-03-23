About 6.4 million Nigerian youths applied for the N-Power Batch-C youth empowerment scheme

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq

According to the minister, 510,000 applicants had been enrolled, while 490,000 would come on board

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has revealed that a total of 6.4 million applications for the federal government N-Power Batch-C youth empowerment scheme.

Punch Newspaper reports that she disclosed this in Abuja at the humanitarian ministry open house event/inauguration of Internally Displaced Persons Policy.

Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Farouq said:

“The ministry successfully exited the 500,000 Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries in 2020 and received about 6.4 million applications for Batch C.

“From Batches A and B, 109,823 beneficiaries have gone on to set up businesses in their communities, underlining and highlighting the impact and importance of the N-Power programme.

“Under Batch-C stream 1 there are 510,000 currently enrolled and benefitting from the programme, while an additional 490,000 will be enrolled following presidential approval to increase the number to one million.”

