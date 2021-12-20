Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have been commended for sponsoring and passing a bill for the establishment of a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund

The commendation was handed to the lawmakers by a civil society group, Open Society for Good Governance

The group said the action of the lawmakers will help ensure the improvement of skills and entrepreneurial development of Nigerian youths

A group has commended Nigerian lawmakers for sponsoring the bill to establish a trust fund for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Open Society for Good Governance (OSGG) described the move by lawmakers as a catalyst for youth empowerment and development in Nigeria.

The group said the trust fund will help champion the mandate of the corps. Photo: NYSC

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the OSGG said the trust fund will tackle the growing rate of graduate unemployment in Nigeria.

The OSGG in its statement commended lawmakers of the Green Chambers for not having a second thought while passing the bill for its esecond reading.

The group said the trust fund will serve as a bridge in the funding deficit created in the skill and entrepreneurship development drive of the NYSC.

Also commending the director-general of the NYSC, OSGG said the ingenuity in conceiving and proposing the establishment of the Trust Fund is unimaginable.

The group further called on well-meaning Nigerians, relevant stakeholders and critics to embrace the Trust Fund.

It said:

"The NYSC management has once again displayed an unalloyed commitment to the cause of nation-building."

The OSGG also said that the actions taken by the lawmakers of the House of Representatives on this bill is in the overall interest of the country.

NYSC Trust Fund Bill passes first reading at the House of Reps

An initiative that will provide a sustainable source of funds for the NYSC Trust is in the offing.

A bill in the House of Representatives tagged the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund hopes to address the issue.

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo state, Honourable Aknfolarin Mayowa

Relief as 18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion

A miracle happened on Thursday, December 16, when 18 serving members of the NYSC cheated death in Delta state.

The bus which was heading to Warri after the orientation exercise went up in flames along the way but no life was lost.

However, the corps members lost their valuables, including luggage and phones as the items were burnt down beyond recognition.

Source: Legit.ng