Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has continued his social protection campaign for residents in the state

No fewer than 846 old citizens of the state benefited from the governor's distribution of incentives which includes cash gifts and food items

The distribution of these incentives was carried out at the popular Bolori Stores in Maiduguri, the state capital

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, March 21 rolled out the sum of N62,750,000 to 846 elders and labourers providing services at Bolori Stores, Legit.ng reports.

This was made known via a statement issued on the official Facebook page of the Borno state governor.

Governor Zulum exchanged pleasantries with some of the old citizens who were beneficiaries of the incentives. Photo Credit: (The Governor of Borno State)

Source: Facebook

The Bolori store is said to be a popular area in Maiduguri where trailers offload and move a variety of wholesale food and non-food products from Borno to other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

According to the statement, the distribution was in continuation of Governor Zulum’s sustained economic packages aimed at enhancing livelihoods and building the resilience of citizens as part of counter-insurgency measures.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Of the 846 beneficiaries, Zulum presented N100,000 each to 409 elderly low-income persons operating around the stores, some of who, for many years, have been into manual labour. The elders jointly received a total of N40.9 million.

The governor also presented N50,000 each to 437 younger labourers made up of 387 men and 50 women. They jointly received a total of N21.8 million.

Governor Zulum urge beneficiaries to invest in micro-businesses

Zulum urged the recipients to use the cash for micro-businesses with a view to increasing their sources of income.

He described the labourers as a highly productive population whose line of work helps in making available basic necessities needed by all categories of citizens across Borno State.

The Governor noted that their activities significantly contributed to the state’s economy, noting that many trailers arrive and depart Bolori Stores every day to bring in food and non-food items into Borno State and move similar products to other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries. Such activities, Zulum said, contribute to the state’s economy.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youths Empowerment, Saina Buba, whose ministry coordinated the intervention, said Zulum had supervised similar empowerment programmes in different parts of the state.

One of the beneficiaries was full of gratitude to the governor, saying some of them were receiving such amounts for the first time.

The beneficiaries promised to make good use of the gesture.

FG approves confiscation of Abba Kyari assets

In another news, embattled police officer, Abba Kyari has been dealt with a huge blow following an important announcement by the federal government.

The federal government through the ministry of justice under Attorney-General Abubakar Malami approved the request to seize assets belonging to the former commander, of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.

The request to confiscate Kyari's properties was made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Evans makes stunning revelations about Kyari and his boys

Meanwhile, the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on Friday, February 4, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that his eyes saw hell in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys.

He also denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

It was gathered that Evans was standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

He made the denial on Friday while under cross-examination by the state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.

Source: Legit.ng