Police Release Numbers To Call if Your Are Being Harassed by Officers on the Road
The Nigeria police force has urged travelers and commuters to seek help whenever they are being harassed by its officers. This was disclosed in a tweet by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the acting PRO of the force.
Adejobi in the tweet wrote:
"They have been told, but mind you, you're expected to meet deviants on the road, who are opportunists, hence the advice to seek help."
Recall that many Nigerians have lamented the terrible attitudes of the police on the road.
Here are the numbers:
Compliant Response unit
Call
08057000001
08057000002
08057000003
Monitoring unit
Call/WhatsApp
08083454444
09055555463
091344445465
Public Compliant Bureau
07056792065
Social media unit
08088450152
Meanwhile, the tweet from the police spokesperson has generated different reactions on social media.
Here are reactions from Nigerians
Favour Nzubechi
"They extorted me in Owerri, by Akachi road because of my tinted glass. My tinted permit is intact, my papers are complete, every car document is complete, they even threatened to shoot me and my brother, they wouldn’t let us make calls."
Jagabanoftweets
"The Nigerian Police will threaten to kill you, they wouldn't even allow you have access to your phone. Like I have said and I will keep saying it:
"If the Nigerian police truly want to fish out these bad Eggs, they'd send under cover agents to the Streets",
Enai Oko
"Oga PRO put on a disguise and take a road trip from Port Harcourt to Aba or any major road in South East. You will find a lot of deviants. You can get first-hand information!"
Destiny Prescott
"This whole thing will stop nothing...when you guys employ miscreants as police officers. They won’t even let you use your phones.
Chukwuebuka Chiemeka
What one sergeant Okoro and his squad are doing in Festac and environs is so disheartening. Searching people's phones. Their Human Rights violation is out of this world.
Meanwhile, following rumoured threats that officers of the Nigeria police force were planning to embark on industrial action over poor salaries, welfare and lack of sophisticated weapons to fight crime among many others, the inspector general of police has met with personnel.
The IGP was at the Ogun state police command on Tuesday, March 22, to pacify junior officers and discourage them from the strike action.
Sources said that the IGP will be meeting other police officers across the country over the looming strike action by the personnel.
