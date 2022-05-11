A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions after he declared that adults who were old enough to make use of the old N20 and N50 notes should have gone far in life

According to the man identified as @CaptDanky people in this category should be married with kids by now and also have at least two cars

He also said the person should have built a house by now and his declaration has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians with some disagreeing with him

A Nigerian man has made a tweet, declaring that adults who were old enough to use the phased out N20, and N50 notes should have achieved some certain milestones in life by 2022.

According to him, such persons should now be ripe to have married with kids, have two cars as well as a house. The paper notes were replaced with polymer notes by the CBN in 2009.

Nigerians took it up with the man over his declaration concerning the old N20 and N50 notes phased out by CBN.

Reactions trail his declaration

His declaration has attracted huge reactions from Nigerians and the topic has since turned into a debate on Twitter.

Sharing the tweet, the man wrote:

"You should be married with kids, over 2 cars and your own house, if you remember spending these notes."

Twitter users react

@Apostu24853415 said:

"Like say no be this country we gather dey. Post your own cars and make sure it’s more than 5 cars, your own house and your kids, make we take am motivate ourselves. Struggles continua my bro."

@iam_clemzyberry commented:

"I don’t think they is anyone that is 24+ years that didn’t spend this note."

@theladyjane_ reacted:

"E never reach like that."

@CipsonNnaji commented:

"Why wouldn’t I remember these notes."

@olanrewaju_gb reacted:

"Not what you think, the economy of this country is down the drain. God Almighty will help the entire country."

@kombisaley said:

"African and poverty mentality. Reason we have a messed up society. Why do we even think is funny or should trend on twitter."

@HabeebBolaji6 commented:

"So I should go and commit suicide if I can remember spending this and am not married with kids or having my own house yet?"

