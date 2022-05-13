Nigerians have taken to Instagram to share their experiences with certain types of torchlights which are now considered old

The photos of the torchlights were shared on Instagram by social media influencer @mufasatundeednut and it generated a lot of reactions

Many who reacted agreed that they have used or that their parents have used the old torchlights at certain periods

Instagram influencer, @mufasatundeednut caused a stirred heavy reactions when he shared some photos of old torchlights which many readily related with.

The torchlights mostly made of irons were popular among Nigerians in the past and even some homes may still have them.

Many agreed that their parents made use of the torchlights. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut.

Many know the torchlights

As soon as the photos emerged, many Nigerians took to the comment section to share what they remember about them.

Many of the reactions were in the affirmative agreeing that they know the touches as kids.

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@fiokee said:

"Life of late 80s/90s."

@patty.arya commented:

"With two tiger batteries."

@olatunjieunice_ said:

"Fourth and last slide nah my parents dey touch am if them see your hand for there your own don finish."

@amii_toosweet commented:

"My mother don use this torch hit me before. I lost my memory in few seconds. And that torch Dey heavy."

@iamderazzi reacted:

"We used all, especially that Binatone wey get radio antenna."

@streetkinglagos0 said:

"I sold the battery for N5 I use am chop fish head."

@tobzn__ commented:

"Ya and also the one in the last slide I think it has a radio or something."

@9ine_marley said:

"If the rays from this torchlight enter your eyes, person fit blind."

@northeastgirl__ commented:

"I miss my grandma. If u touch her torch u are dead."

@toluwani_olamide said:

"Normal level, I use am take go fetch water for night well well and I use am sneak out of school take pass jungle for command Ibadan that year."

