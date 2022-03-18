Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the remaining 14 months of his government is to leave lasting legacies that will have a direct impact on the lives of Deltans

The Delta state governor also tasked his appointees to ensure they remain focused on delivering our promises to Deltans

Governor Okowa stated that politics remain secondary in governance, even as he urged those with political ambitions in 2023 to resign now

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on top government officials in the state in charge of policy formulation and implementation to remain focused on the discharge of their duties.

Governor Okowa made the call while declaring a two-day retreat organised for top government functionaries closed at the Unity Hall, old Government House, Asaba.

According to him, the call had become necessary as it would immensely go a long way in enabling his administration to finish strong in delivering dividends of democracy to Deltans.

Okowa who said the politics of the year 2023 would not derail his developmental effort for Deltans, advised all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to offer suggestions that would keep the state in tandem with the modern trends in terms of sustainable development.

He said his cardinal goal in the remaining 14 months of his administration was to leave lasting legacies and not to embark on projects without a direct impact on the lives of the people.

According to the governor, anybody in the cabinet with political ambition should resign so as not to derail the government from meeting its set developmental targets for Deltans.

He said:

“A lot of people are already being distracted because of politics, there is no doubt as to that. Some of us are resigning to go and run elections and l wish everybody well.

“But for those of us who are not resigning, we must understand that we need to stay focused. They should stay with the tide of governance.

“I want to advise us that we must understand that as long as we are in government, we should remain focused on achieving the goal to the end and try to ensure the success of the administration that we are working on; that must be our priority.

“Politics is supposed to be secondary. So, we must be cautious of what we do. I am not insisting that everybody must work along with me but in the governance process, you must stay focused, otherwise, you also have the right to turn in your paper that you may not be able to go along with me, and l will gladly receive it.”

