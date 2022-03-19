There was another attack on a police facility in Owerri West local government area in Imo state on Saturday, March 19

Two officers were killed after the suspects after set the Divisional Police Headquarters station on fire

The attack on the police division hasn't been confirmed by the spokesman of the Imo Police Command, Michael Abattam

Two policemen were killed when armed men in the early hours of Saturday set ablaze the Umuguma Divisional Police Headquarters in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attack came a few hours after the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 9, Umuahia, Isaac Akinmoyede, left the state after a one-day working visit.

It also happened a few days after two warders who were part of a Joint Security Task Force were killed when gunmen attacked their patrol vehicle in Okigwe.

It was gathered that the gunmen had on arrival blocked the roads leading in and out of the station division, including the one close to the local government headquarters.

They thereafter launched the attack on the station by throwing Improvised electronic devices into the buildings.

It was further gathered that after setting the station on fire, they waited to attack officers who ran out for safety.

An eyewitness said the two policemen, unfortunately, ran into the rain of bullets. Their names were given simply as Ifeanyi and Iyke.

They were said to be undergraduates of the Imo State University, Owerri.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam, was not available for comments.

Gunmen bomb police headquarters in Imo state, free detainees

This development is coming two montha after gunmen attacked the Ideato South local government area police headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo state.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, January 6, saw some detainees set free after the attackers were said to have bombed the facility.

The hoodlums, who came in large numbers destroyed the building with explosives. Part of the facility destroyed include administrative office, the divisional police officer’s office, and the reception desk.

Fear grips middlebelt as gunmen attack police station, 3 officers feared Dead, Villagers Abducted

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium in Niger state as unknown gunmen reportedly attacked a station in Ishau under the Kafin-koro Police Division of Paikoro local government area.

The three policemen on duty were reportedly killed while others ran away in a raid on the police station.

It was gathered that gunmen invaded the police station to allegedly free an informant who was in police custody.

Source: Legit.ng