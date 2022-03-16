Gunmen on Wednesday attacked prison officers in Imo state, killing two of them and leaving others injured

A security operative said the gunmen ambushed the officers and threw dynamites on their vehicles.

The spokesman of the police command in Imo state, CSP Michael Abattam, reportedly confirmed the tragic incident

Okigwe LGA, Imo state - Gunmen have killed two prison officers at Umulolo in Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

The Nation reported that the attack occurred at the Umulolo axis of the town on Wednesday morning, March 16.

Prison officers in Imo state were attacked by gunmen on Wednesday, March 16.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the incident caused panic as people scampered for safety following the explosion that rocked the scene.

Prison officers ambushed

A security operative who spoke anonymously, said the prison officers were ambushed by their attackers.

The source was quoted as saying:

“Two Hilux vans of officers of Imo Correctional Centre were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo Okigwe.

“Their attackers threw dynamites on their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were wounded and have been rushed to the hospital.

“It was also reported that one Hilux van was destroyed by the dynamite while the other was not affected.

“The unaffected van has been rescued and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. The officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush established by the Imo State Government to deal with crimes in the state.

“They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who were laying siege ambushed them.”

Goodluck Uboegbulem, spokesperson for the Owerri Correctional Centre, said a spot assessment has been done but did not give details.

It was, however, learnt that the Imo police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed that there was an attack that involved the prison officials.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is not the police. It is the prison officials, they were attacked today."

