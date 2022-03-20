President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the recent destruction of buildings, assets and violence in Imo state

The Nigerian leader in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his media aide, on Sunday, March 20, urged everyone to maintain peace

Buhari described the attacks as deeply distressing, adding that the law and order capabilities in the southeast are being strengthened

Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 20, condemned the destruction of buildings and assets of the police and home of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general, Prof. George Obiozor in Imo state.

The Cable reports that Buhari in a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu described the attacks as “deeply distressing”.

President Muhammadu Buhari described as "deeply distressing" the recent attacks in Imo state.

Source: Facebook

Recall that the residence Obiozor at Awo-Omanma in Oru East local government area of Imo state was torched by an unknown gang of gunmen.

The president appealed to the people of the southeast region particularly Imo state to maintain peace, saying the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored, Leadership added.

Buhari went on to sympathise with Professor Obiozor and the police authorities over the losses of men and materials.

Pandemonium as gunmen bomb police station in southeast, kill 2 officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen have killed two police officers in Owerri West local government area of Imo state when they launched an attack Umuguma Divisional Police Headquarters.

The attack occurred early hours of Saturday, March 19, when they set the police facility ablaze.

It was gathered that the incident came a few hours after Isaac Akinmoyede, the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of zone 9, Umuahia left the southeast state after a one-day working visit.

APC governor reveals those behind bombing of Obiozor's home

Meanwhile, the Imo state government on Saturday, March 19, condemned the early morning raising of the home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by those it described as political bandits.

In a statement he personally signed and seen by Legit.ng, the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, lamented that desperate politicians who believe in violence were yet to sheath their swords in spite of repeated appeals to that effect.

Uzodimma described the attack on the country home of Prof Obiozor as cowardly and the height of desperation.

