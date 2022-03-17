After weeks of investigation, pathologists have come up with their findings on what caused Timothy Adegoke’s death

A consultant pathologist, Dr Waheed Akanni Oluogun, said the postgraduate student of OAU died of severe hemorrhage, secondary to severe traumatic injury

Inspector Sunday Oluokun, a police inspector who investigated the case in Abuja also revealed his findings at the resumed hearing of the matter at the Osun state high court in Osogbo

Osogbo, Osun state - A consultant pathologist from Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr Waheed Akanni Oluogun, says the autopsy carried out on the late Timothy Adegoke’s decomposing remains, reveals that he died of severe hemorrhage, secondary to severe traumatic injury.

The Guardian reported that Dr Oluogu said this when he appeared before an Osun state high court in Osogbo.

Hotel owner Dr Rahman Adedoyin and six of his workers are standing trial before the court in connection with the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke.

Adegoke, a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), was allegedly murdered at Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Ile-Ife, where he lodged.

The owner of the hotel, Dr Rahman Adedoyin and six of his workers are standing trial before the court in connection with the alleged murder of Adegoke.

Pathologists appear in court, give evidence

At the resumed hearing of the matter before Justice Adepele Ojo, a team of pathologists that carried out an autopsy on the deceased appeared in court and revealed the cause of his death.

Giving evidence, Dr Oluogun said the deceased suffered disarticulation (separation of left elbow joint and left wrist joint) before his demise, because there was nothing of such on the right upper limb, which was completely covered with skin and some tissues.

He said when Adegoke’s corpse was exhumed from the dumping site, some parts were already decaying, adding that Olugbade Adegoke, a brother to the deceased got to identify him (Timothy) by his toes.

According to him, there were blood stains on the duvet in which the deceased’s body was wrapped and buried.

The pathologist disclosed that the blood-stained duvet was taken to the hospital for further analysis.

He also revealed that the deceased suffered fractures in some areas of his bones.

Police officer speaks

Inspector Sunday Oluokun, the officer who investigated the case when it was transferred to Abuja, said when his team visited the hotel, it was discovered that the CCTV cameras were removed from the second floor where Adegoke lodged and hidden in one of the manager’s offices.

Oluokun said Adedoyin’s son was tracked through one of his telephone lines to Abuja and was discovered to have stayed in a house which Adedoyin confirmed belongs to him.

He said a white Hilux vehicle was found in the premises of the house, adding that vehicle was the one used to convey Adegoke’s body to the site where it was dumped.

The police officer said Adedoyin’s son was later trailed to Badagry road where his telephone line was switched-off.

He said the blood-stained duvet was subjected to forensic analysis, adding that when the report was out, it was discovered that there was a typographical error on it as regards the date.

However, Omosun could not tender the Hilux vehicle as evidence because it developed a mechanical fault when it was going to be brought to Osogbo from Abuja. He therefore urged the court to give him time to bring the vehicle to the court.

Justice Adepele Ojo gave the prosecution till Tuesday, March 22, to produce the vehicle and adjourned for continuation of hearing.

Court denies bail application of Adedoyin, six staff

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the bail application of the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Adedoyin and six staff was denied by Osun state high court.

The presiding judge, Justice Adepele in her ruling refused their bail applications based on the nature of the case, and on the ground that the correctional center has all necessary facilities to cater for those with “not critical” medical conditions.

Adedoyin and six other suspects were on Thursday, March 3, remanded in prison by the court.

