More reactions continue to trail the action of Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Mrs. Obiano had without any provocation, stood up from her seat and confronted the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Binaca Ojukwu

Respected Igbo Bishop, Sunday Onuoha, has called for sanctions against the immediate past first lady of Anambra state

Umuahia - Renowned southeast cleric, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, has expressed fury over the recent conduct of Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano.

Ebelechukwu had confronted Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Bishop Onuoha called for sanctions against Obiano's wife over her conduct. Photo credit: Interfaith Dialogue Council

Source: Facebook

Speaking with Vanguard newspaper from his base in Umuahia, Bishop Onuoha described the action of former Anambra First Lady as an embarrassment to Ndigbo.

He said that Obiano’s wife displayed a lack of respect by throwing caution to the wind with her actions without regard to what Ojukwu represents to the Igbo nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Describing the late Ojukwu as an Iconic institution to the Igbo race, Bishop Onuoha said the action of the former governor’s wife was shameful irrespective of her reasons.

Bishop Onuoha asks Igbo women to sanction Ebele Obiano

Bishop Onuoha also called on Igbo women to rise in unison and mete out appropriate sanctions to Obiano’s wife and cut her to sizes.

He said:

“I want every responsible Igbo woman to rise and teach her that what she did not represent the Igbo woman. That’s not who we are.

“In fact, that despicable action has also further indicated that she was not prepared to leave office. It just dawned on her that she was leaving.”

Joe Igbokwe berates Ebele Obiano, says she deserves to be slapped

On his part, Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, said Ebelechukwu deserved the slap from Bianca.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“See the shame. Mrs. Obiano went to confront and abuse Bianca Ojukwu, and she got what she wanted. A big lesson to all.”

Igbo youths call for arrest, prosecution of Obiano’s wife

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs. Obiano.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem; and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs. Obiano.

The statement seen by Legit.ng read in part:

“In all standards or standing, Mrs. Obiano is unqualified and too low to stand before Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu.”

Stella Oduah slams Obiano’s wife for confronting Bianca Ojukwu

Earlier, Senator Stella Oduah chided Mrs. Obiano for confronting Ambassador Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly berated Mrs. Obiano for her conduct.

Senator Oduah described Mrs. Obiano's conduct as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate, adding her use of foul language on the former diplomat was unacceptable.

Source: Legit.ng