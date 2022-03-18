The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed why the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, was arrested a few hours after handing over power to his successor, Charles Soludo.

Obiano, who handed over to Soludo earlier on Thursday, was arrested at about 8:33 p.m. at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos while heading to the United States.

The EFCC did not immediately give reasons for his arrest with the Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, promising to provide more details on the matter later.

However, speaking with the BBC Pidgin on Friday morning, Uwajaren said Obiano’s arrest followed several months of his being on the watch list of the agency prior to the inauguration on Thursday but had immunity as a sitting governor.

“Obiano has been on our watchlist for sometime now. He had immunity as a governor and that is why we could not arrest him before now.

“Today he lost the immunity and was traveling out of the country before we finally arrested him,” Uwajaren said when asked why Obiano was arrested.

