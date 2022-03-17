The good people of Enugu state would rejoice as the flyover bridge at T-Junction which commenced early last year is near completion

The project was formally announced by the state government, located at the intractable Abakpa T-Junction road, in Enugu East LGA of the state on March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, this is the first-ever flyover bridge in the state was scheduled to be completed in 2021 but for some reason, it was extended till this year

The flyover bridge at T-junction Nike lake road, Enugu being constructed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's administration, nears completion.

The bridge comprises 105 meters bridge section, 590m ramps in the cumulative length and four service lanes. `

Meanwhile, the administration of Ugwuanyi formally announced the commencement of the project by the state government, located at the intractable Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-Junction road, in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Enugu's first-ever flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction nears completion. Photo credit: Coal City

Source: Facebook

Earlier, the state government erected road signs and massive billboards to redirect motorists and road users accordingly, in the affected areas.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the government, the flyover project, when completed, would ease traffic gridlock in the area.

Thank you sir, touching moment primary school kids appreciated Kanayo O. Kanayo for donating 20 marker boards

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently clocked the big 60 and the celebration of the new age wasn’t just about merrymaking.

Kanayo returned to his Instagram page with an update he had shared with fans when he clocked the new age.

The Lionheart actor had promised to donate marker boards to the primary schools he attended in Enugu state.

Photos emerge as Nigerian governor opens N 2.7bn flyover for public use, stirs reactions

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state have expressed joy as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola opens the Olaiya flyover.

Oyetola had flagged off the construction of the bridge on February 18, 2021 and promised to deliver it in November but due to some unforeseen circumstances, the completion was delayed.

While opening it for usage, on Monday, February 28, Oyetola commended the people for their endurance since February 2021

Source: Legit.ng